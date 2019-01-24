Bhupathi's captaincy on line in Italy tie

The national federation may not renew the contract of as of the Indian Davis Cup team if it fails to qualify for the World Group Finals, it has been learnt.

are up against formidable but playing the hard-court specialists on grass at the gives the hosts some chance of an upset.

Incidentally, the only time won against in five meetings was at this very venue way back in 1985.

The winner of the tie will compete in the inaugural World Group Finals, to be held in in November this year.

It has been learnt that the All Association (AITA) may look for a new captain, if the team will remain in the Asia/Oceania Group I, as Bhupathi's term will be over after this contest.

"Yes, it will be extremely difficult for Mahesh to remain if the result is not favourable. The regional matches will not begin before next year, so AITA will have some time to ponder over the next skipper," an AITA source told

It also remains to be seen if himself wants to continue as even if India cross the Italian hurdle.

had replaced as captain in April 2017. The tie will be fifth under Bhupathi - the multiple winner - who began with a 4-1 win over in Bengaluru.

Under Bhupathi the team twice reached the World Group Play-off stage, the maximum where it could go with the current set of players, according to the experts.

It lost to (September 2017) and (September 2018) in an away World Group play-off ties.

Apart from the at home, the Indian team also beat in an away tie in April 2018.

It has also been learnt that at its recent meeting a of the Association (TNTA) had proposed to bring back as and a few member supported it.

Under Amritraj, who had a three-year term from February 2014 to February 2017, the Indian team thrice reached the World Group Play-off stage.

After his removal the players had written to AITA, questioning the decision even as the federation had denied receiving any such communication.

While Amritraj is keen to comeback as captain, it remains to be seen if the AITA looks for a new face or bring back the old

