Rose Valley scam: CBI interrogates film producer Shrikant Mohta

Noted Bengali and distributor Shrikant Mohta was on Thursday interrogated at his office in the city by CBI officials regarding the multi-crore chit fund scam, sources said.

Mohta, of Shree Venkatesh Films, was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and was questioned by the officials at his office located at a shopping mall in south Kolkata, they said.

Later, he was taken to the CGO office complex of CBI at for further interrogation.

"He (Mohta) had been called to join the investigation", a CBI source said.

is also probing the scam.

chairman is in jail in a money laundering case.

