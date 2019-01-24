JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Feel pained, even if a terrorist dies: J&K Guv

Courageous Kvitova completes 'long journey' after knife attack
Business Standard

Rose Valley scam: CBI interrogates film producer Shrikant Mohta

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Noted Bengali film producer and distributor Shrikant Mohta was on Thursday interrogated at his office in the city by CBI officials regarding the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.

Mohta, co-owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and was questioned by the officials at his office located at a shopping mall in south Kolkata, they said.

Later, he was taken to the CGO office complex of CBI at Salt Lake for further interrogation.

"He (Mohta) had been called to join the investigation", a CBI source said.

Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rose Valley scam.

Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu is in jail in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements