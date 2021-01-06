Bidding for spectrum worth Rs 3.92 trillion to start from March 1

-
Bidding for the sixth round of spectrum auction for radiowaves worth Rs 3.92 trillion will start from March 1, according to a notice issued by the government on Wednesday.
The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for the auction of 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 trillion at the base price on December 17, 2020.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has fixed January 12 for the pre-bid conference and last date for seeking clarification to the notice on January 28.
Telecom operators will need to submit their application by February 5 for participation in the auction.
The final list of the bidders will be declared on February 24 and bids for spectrum in frequency bands of 700 MHz, 800Mhz, 900 Mhz, 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz and 2500 MHz is scheduled to start from March 1, according to the notice.
