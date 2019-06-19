Biden teases a USD 19.8M fundraising haul for this quarter

touted figures on Monday that suggest he has taken in at least USD 19 million this quarter, a sum that if true would top what all of his leading rivals raised during the last period.

With nearly two weeks to go before the end of the second quarter, the former told attendees at a that he's accepted contributions from 360,000 donors, who gave an average of USD 55 apiece.

The math suggests Biden collected about USD 19.8 million. Multiple people in Biden's campaign declined to confirm on Tuesday how much he has raised since entering the race in April.

But the figure is sure to draw notice from rival campaigns, who are preparing for next week's debates while furiously trying to raise money before the pivotal second quarter draws to a close.

Those numbers, which will be made public July 15, will be an indicator of which candidates in the crowded 2020 primary will have the resources to last. They will also reveal who is on track to reach the thresholds set by the to qualify for the next round of debates.

