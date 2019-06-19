Eight EU countries to phase out coal by 2030

Eight of the EU's 28 countries have pledged to phase out for by 2030 to reduce emissions, officials said Tuesday.

The European Commission, the EU's arm, received the pledges as contributions to the bloc's efforts to deliver on the 2015 climate agreement.

"More and more member states are making the political commitment to phase out in the next decade," EU climate and Miguel Arias said.

said that among the countries introducing or confirming such timelines, intends to phase out by 2022 -- before and by 2025.

Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, and aim to do so by 2030, the Spanish told a press conference in

Standing by Canete, commission called the pledges "quite a significant signal coming from quite an important number of member states." The commission added that Germany, the EU's most powerful economy and biggest polluter, has also indicated it will set "an end date" for

An EU told AFP the remaining 20 countries, including coal-dependent Poland, had not submitted timelines for weaning themselves off fossil fuel.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the commission was also waiting for the initial eight countries to detail how they will achieve the goal.

Not only must they show how they will finance the shift but what green source they will use to replace coal, according to the Under the 2015 treaty, the EU pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

During its review on Tuesday, the commission said the bloc is on track to meet that goal but was falling short on its target for renewable use and

Referring to coal plants, said it is "pretty clear" that fossil fuels have no place in a carbon-neutral economy the commission hopes EU countries endorse for 2050.

EU leaders set to meet in on Thursday and Friday are to discuss the proposal for zero emissions, where the bloc produces no more than it absorbs.

The says 16 countries, including Germany, now endorse the target.

EU sources said leaders would more likely support the goal at their summit in December rather than this week's meeting. "There are too many coal-fired power plants in that would have to be taken off the grid," an EU told AFP.

