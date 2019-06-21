Bigg Boss Marathi contestant held in cheque-bouncing case

Abhijeet Bichukale, a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi, has been arrested by Satara police in Maharashtra, a senior official said Friday.
Bichukale, who is participating in the second edition of Bigg Boss Marathi, was arrested from the sets of the tv reality show in suburban Mumbai Thursday night.
The arrest followed registration of a cheque-bouncing case against him in Satara some days back, the official added.
Bigg Boss Marathiis the Marathi-language version of thereality TVprogramBigg Boss.
