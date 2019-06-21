Max temp close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to the normal limits in and Punjab, a said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal settled at 38 degrees, Hisar recorded 37.5 degrees and Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees, he said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Likewise, in recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala settled at 37.4 degrees and at 36 degrees, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)