Yoga Day celebrated in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
UGC directs Universities to organise Yoga demonstrations on International Day of Yoga
Karnataka celebrates international yoga day
Defence bodies celebrate Yoga Day in Eastern, NE states
Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at Har ki Pairi cancelled
Conference on Yoga's role in treating heart diseases begins in Rishikesh
-
The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Rajasthan on Friday.
Various institutions, government departments and NGOs attended the district-level function at the SMS Stadium here.
South Western Command of the Army and Rajasthan Police also conducted yoga sessions at their respective offices to observe the day. A defence spokesperson said that army personnel and their family members participated in the event.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Let us celebrate International Yoga Day by dedicating ourselves to the practice of ancient science, which unites body, mind and soul."
At Rajasthan Police headquarters, police personnel performed yoga exercises with DGP Kapil Garg leading the team.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, along with other BJP leaders, celebrated the day at Ram Niwas Garden here.
The BJP organised yoga camps at all district headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU