Bihar MLA held with ten bullets at IGI airport

An MLA from has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly carrying ten bullets in his baggage, officials said Thursday.

was intercepted by a CISF personnel during baggage checking on Wednesday at the (IGIA) while he was about to take a flight to Patna, they said.

The MLA from Madhepura could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Ten live bullets of 3.15 bore were recovered from the passenger, the officials said.

He was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, they said, adding that he was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

"The investigation in the case is on and the person has not been arrested till now," a said.

Arms and ammunition are not allowed to be carried by passengers as per Indian aviation security rules.

