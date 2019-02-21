Pulwama terror attack: Time will come when people's sentiments will have fulfilment, says Rajnath

Amid outrage in the country over the terror attack, Thursday said "time will come" when people's sentiments and expectations will have "fulfilment".

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's Waste to Wonder Park, he said after the incident "mood is still not that one can participate in any programme with enthusiasm".

"But, I am very assured and I want to assure you that time will come when people's sentiments today, their desires, their expectations... those expectations will have fulfilment," Singh said.

The Union minister, however, did not elaborate on his statement that comes amid mounting tension in the India- ties.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed in a terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country, with many saying the attack should be avenged.

After the incident, massive protests and candlelight marches were held in different parts of the country against the attack and curfew was imposed in Jammu following violence during demonstrations there.

Two days after the suicide bomber attack, Singh had reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in

The meeting was attended by Ajit Doval, among others.

The had directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in the

