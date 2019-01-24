Bina Basnett becomes HSP president

-
Dr Bina Basnett was on Thursday nominated the president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) co- founded by former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.
Bhutia and former state minister RB Subba were made working presidents of the party.
The decisions were taken by consensus at the core committee meeting of the HSP, its vice-president Biraj Adhikari told reporters.
He said the appointment of a full-time president and elevation of the iconic footballer will boost the morale of the party workers in the run up to the assembly polls due this year.
Bhutia was vice-president of the HSP.
Adhikari said the party leadership has decided to give reins of the party to a woman leader, a medical practitioner by profession, to bolster its appeal among women and youths.
The HSP was launched in New Delhi by Bhutia in April last year.
