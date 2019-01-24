LRSAM missile successfully test-fired; Def Minister calls it major milestone

The long-range surface-to-air -- LRSAM -- was Thursday "successfully" test-fired from a warship off the coast of Odisha against an aerial target, a significant milestone in enhancing the Navy's anti-air warfare capability.

"Ship launched Long Range Surface-to-Air (LRSAM) has been successfully test fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude, today," the defence ministry said.

It said the destroyed the target with a direct hit and that all the mission objectives have been met during the test-firing.

LRSAM has been jointly developed by and Development Organisation (DRDO), and M/s (IAI) for the

congratulated DRDO, and associated team members on the successful test-fire of the missile.

" achieves a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. The missile direcly hit a low flying aerial target," Sitharaman tweeted.

