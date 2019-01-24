With an eye on China's growing presence in Indian Ocean, Navy commissions third air base in Andamans

The on Thursday commissioned a new air base in the strategically located as part of efforts to expand operational presence in the where has been increasing its military presence.

The new base -- INS was inaugurated by Chief in the presence of top naval commanders.

"The close proximity of (Myanmar) and wide expanse of Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) makes the base a very vital asset," said Capt D K Sharma.

has been bolstering its presence in the in view of regularly sending warships and submarines to the region.

Over a year back, the Navy had implemented a new plan for deployment of warships in the region to effectively counter China's growing presence in the strategically key waters.

The "new mission-based deployment" plan involves deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications.

Lanba highlighted the importance of the newly raised unit as it enhances the operational capabilities of the Navy in the region.

He also pointed out that the has been developed as a dual use military and civil airfield. He said it will help in providing impetus to the Centre's UDAN scheme and will compliment the Navy's role as a net security provider in the strategic Indian Ocean Region



The (NAS) Shibpur has been commissioned as INS It is Indian Navy's third naval air facility in the Andamans.

INS has been named after a white-bellied sea eagle, which is a large bird of prey, endemic to

NAS Shibpur was established in 2001 as a forward operating air base (FOAB) for enhanced surveillance in North Andaman.

The air station presently operates short range maritime reconnaissance (SRMR) aircraft and helicopters.

These aircraft undertake EEZ surveillance, anti-poaching missions, search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

As a point of interest, during the of the Flight 370, Dornier DO 228s of the Navy and operated from this very base.

