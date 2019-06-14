Prasar Bharti chairman visits Dehradun

-
Prasar Bharti chairman A Surya Prakash on Friday said Doordarshan and Akashvani will have to play an effective role in the development of Uttarakhand.
Prakash, who arrived here Friday evening to hold a meeting with AIR and DD officials at Prasar Bharti Bhawan, said the Doordarshan centres in Dehradun, Raipur and Ranchi will soon be upgraded so as to enable them to air programmes round the clock.
He also called for more news bulletins from Akashvani and Doordarshan kendras.
