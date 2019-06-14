JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Operation Thunder': RPF nabs 32 touts in 6 divisions in S Rly

Tried to contact Mamata, got no response: Bengal governor
Business Standard

Prasar Bharti chairman visits Dehradun

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prasar Bharti chairman A Surya Prakash on Friday said Doordarshan and Akashvani will have to play an effective role in the development of Uttarakhand.

Prakash, who arrived here Friday evening to hold a meeting with AIR and DD officials at Prasar Bharti Bhawan, said the Doordarshan centres in Dehradun, Raipur and Ranchi will soon be upgraded so as to enable them to air programmes round the clock.

He also called for more news bulletins from Akashvani and Doordarshan kendras.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU