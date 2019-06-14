Pokhriyal directs IIT and IIIT directors to make yearly plans

'Nishank' Friday directed the heads of IITs and IIITs to make one-year and five-year plans for the holistic development of the institutes.

He chaired a meeting with directors of all (IIT) and Indian Institutes of (IIIT) in the national capital, which was also attended by for HRD

Pokhriyal congratulated the heads of the institutions for good work and hoped that they will make a global leader in education sector.

He said the position of a is very significant for any institution and they have to lead the new generation towards excellence.

He also said that the country is proud of the heads of institutions because under their leadership the institutes are known for quality education, innovation and research.

"We should work hard in future to make these institutions, the centres of excellence at global level," he said.

He directed the heads of institutions to make one-year and five-year plan for the holistic development. Pokhriyal said that Institutions like IITs and IIITs are foundation stones in making a new

He also reviewed the infrastructure and human resource of newly established IITs and IIITs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)