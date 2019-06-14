Pokhriyal directs IIT and IIIT directors to make yearly plans

-
ALSO READ
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stresses on increasing credibility of open varsities' degrees
HRD minister congratulates JEE-Advanced toppers
Prepare action plan for integrated development of Indian languages: HRD minister asks officials
Union HRD minister's first meeting with state edu ministers on June 22
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal meets VP Naidu
-
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Friday directed the heads of IITs and IIITs to make one-year and five-year plans for the holistic development of the institutes.
He chaired a meeting with directors of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) in the national capital, which was also attended by Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.
Pokhriyal congratulated the heads of the institutions for good work and hoped that they will make India a global leader in education sector.
He said the position of a director is very significant for any institution and they have to lead the new generation towards excellence.
He also said that the country is proud of the heads of institutions because under their leadership the institutes are known for quality education, innovation and research.
"We should work hard in future to make these institutions, the centres of excellence at global level," he said.
He directed the heads of institutions to make one-year and five-year plan for the holistic development. Pokhriyal said that Institutions like IITs and IIITs are foundation stones in making a new India.
He also reviewed the infrastructure and human resource of newly established IITs and IIITs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU