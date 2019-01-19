BJP duped people, failed to keep promises: Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu on Saturday said the BJP has betrayed the people of the country by reneging on all the promises it had made before the 2014

said the BJP has failed on its promises of a corruption-free government, to bring back black money from foreign shores and double farmers' income, among several other assurances.

"The (Narendra Modi) is a and not a performance PM," he said, while addressing TMC's mega opposition rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

claimed that Modi has cheated the farmers of the country, who are ending their lives under financial stress.

"He promised doubling farmers' income, instead they are committing suicide now," the Andhra CM said.

Alleging corrupt dealings in buying fighter jets from French firm Dassault, he said 36 aircraft were being bought at the price of 126 jets.

Naidu said demonetisation caused immense hardship to people and called the GST a "fraud".

Unemployment has increased and new jobs were not being created due to lack of economic growth, he said.

"The BJP is trying to divide the people of the country and playing dirty .. The government is misusing the ED and the CBI to take on opposition leaders and parties," Naidu said.

He also claimed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were a "big fraud" and demanded that paper ballots be brought back in the upcoming

