Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake

Kartik Aaryan, and are all set to feature in the adaption of 1978 BR Chopra drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The film, in association with T-Series and BR Studios, will be directed by "Happy Bhaag Jayegi" helmer Mudassar Aziz and will go on floors in February.

According to a statement from the production house, while the core of the story remains the same, the makers have contemporised it to suit today's audiences and situations.

"Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story. We have worked with Kartik in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and we are glad that we are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic she is while Ananya is new but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will so have great music," Bhushan said in a statement.

Juno Chopra of BR Studios said the makers have treated the film "with a modern touch" and they "have a fantastic team to take our vision forward."



The comes days after Taapsee Pannu said she was in talks to star in the film and was dropped from the project without any prior information, after having cleared her schedule to start the project.

The producers have said that Taapsee was one among the many actors the team had approached and they never made any "commitment" to her.

