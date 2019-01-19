Minorities feel safe under PM Modi, says Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior Syed Hussain Saturday claimed minorities felt safe under the as it never distinguished between people on the basis of caste or religion.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP national spokesperson also hit out at the for creating a "fear psychosis" among minorities.

"Minority communities were falsely told by the opposition parties that they will be finished if Modi comes to power. thinks they will be able to win votes of minorities by creating a fear psychosis. But the has gone absolutely wrong as minorities will now vote for Modi for the development of the country," he said.

"The minorities feel safest under Modi-led government. The number of riots have decreased under the Schemes are launched for the poor without asking them their religion or caste. People have benefited immensely under PM Modi," Hussain claimed.

Speaking about and diamantaires and Mehul Choksi, the said they had to flee the country as the had adopted stringent measures against loan defaulters.

He added such loan defaulters were living "fear free" during the previous Congress rule.

He claimed from Independence till 2008, the total loan amount disbursed by financial institutions was Rs 18 lakh crore, which rose to 52 lakh crore between 2008-14 (under the Congress-led UPA rule).

"The Congress should explain why it gave out such massive loans. It was giving loans to who had gone bankrupt," he alleged.

Hussain said "thieves" were afraid because the country's "chowkidar" (a Modi often uses to describe himself) was awake.

He added the government would bring back fugitive to the country to face the law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)