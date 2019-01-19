BJP gen secy Ram Lal still in hospital

BJP general secretary Ram Lal continued to be in the hospital on Friday, where he was undergoing treatment for fever for the past two days.
Lal was admitted to the Kailash Hospital here on Wednesday night and was still under observation, officials said.
Union minister and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma has met the senior Bharatiya Janata Party functionary at the hospital, the officials said.
"He (Lal) is still in the hospital under observation of doctors," V B Joshi, senior manager of Kailash Hospital, told PTI.
The hospital, however, declined to divulge any other details related to his health condition.
Joshi said Sharma had been regularly in touch with Lal, meeting him in the morning as well as evening.
Lal has worked as a 'pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in western Uttar Pradesh before he was appointed to the current post in the BJP.
