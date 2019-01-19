BJP gen secy Ram Lal still in hospital

BJP continued to be in the hospital on Friday, where he was undergoing treatment for fever for the past two days.

Lal was admitted to the here on Wednesday night and was still under observation, officials said.

and has met the senior functionary at the hospital, the officials said.

"He (Lal) is still in the hospital under observation of doctors," V B Joshi, of Kailash Hospital, told

The hospital, however, declined to divulge any other details related to his health condition.

Joshi said Sharma had been regularly in touch with Lal, meeting him in the morning as well as evening.

Lal has worked as a 'pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in western before he was appointed to the current post in the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)