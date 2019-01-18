Fight against TMC will continue: Bengal Congress

With extending his support to Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally, the said Friday their fight against the "misrule" of the would continue as the high command had not asked them to stop it.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi extended his support to Banerjee for her 'United India Rally' here on Saturday.

"Our party has extended support to the anti-BJP platform. Our fight against the BJP and TMC in Bengal would continue. The party high command has not asked us to stop it," state Congress said.

Gandhi is likely to skip Mamata's rally and the Congress has deputed its in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the at the event.

In a letter to Banerjee, the Congress commended the "great people" of Bengal, who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals".

