Vikramarka appointed leader of Congress in Telangana Assembly

Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was appointed leader of the Congress in the Telangana Assembly on Friday.
The Congress issued a media release in Delhi at night about party chief Rahul Gandhi appointing Vikramarka as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).
A meeting of Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs was held here on Thursday and they passed a unanimous resolution authorising Gandhi to decide on the CLP leader.
Vikramarka, a post-graduate, is now set to be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly as the Congress is the main opposition with 19 MLAs in the 119-member House.
Vikramarka, who has been representing Madhira (SC) constituency since 2009, had served as the deputy Speaker of the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2011-2014.
He was the party's chief whip during 2009-2011. He had also served as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He headed the party's campaign committee during the recent Assembly elections.
