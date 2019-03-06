BJP-IPFT govt in Tripura has "failed" in all fronts: Barman

Senior and former Wednesday alleged that the in the state has "failed" on all fronts including law and order.

"This government has failed in all fronts including law and order situation and there is not a single example of good governance," Barman told reporters here.

The former claimed that the BJP-IPFT government's performance was "poor"



"The governments performance has been so poor that I have no words left to say. I had earlier said that I shall not speak anything against the new government without seeing their performance at least for one year. That one year has passed. This government should be thrown out," he said.

