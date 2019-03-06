BJP leaders interact on current issues

The air strike and the development agenda of the figured Wednesday in a meeting of BJP leaders, who included Union ministers Jaitley and besides its spokespersons.

sources termed the meeting as part of the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha election and described it as a routine interaction to help the ruling alliance drive the narrative as polls approach.

With opposition parties and the BJP involved in a political slugfest following the strike, the saffron party believes that the issue has given prominence to its plank of nationalism in the election discourse.

There was no statement on the details of the meeting.

Jaitley is also the constituted by the party for the general election, expected to be held in April-May.

Sources said all prevailing issues figured in the Wednesday meeting.

Jaitley said he and other government ministers will be regularly holding such meetings in the coming days as their engagements will decline once the model code of conduct comes into effect following the announcement of polls, the sources said.

The is expected to announce the election schedule in the next few days.

Top BJP leaders, including and its Amit Shah, have cited the strikes on terrorist camps in to underscore the government's firm response to terrorism.

They have also sought to corner the Congress, accusing it of lowering the morale of security forces by seeking proof of the high death toll of terrorists in the strike, as claimed by several BJP leaders.

and other opposition parties have in turn accused the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)