BJP leading in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura

The BJP is leading in both the seats in as per initial trends, election officials said Thursday.

BJP candidate of the West Lok Sabha seat has taken a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes against her nearest rival Subal Bhowmik, they said.

In the East seat, BJP candidate is leading by 1,08,983 votes against his nearest rival Maharaj Kumari Pragya DebBurman, the officials added.

In the 2014 election, the CPI(M) had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.

