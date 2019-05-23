Canada to remove trash from Philippines by end of June

said Wednesday that by the end of June it will remove truckloads of garbage which Filipino officials say were illegally shipped to the years ago.

Canadian Environment Minister CatherineMcKennasaid the has awarded a contract to French shipping giant Bollore Logistics that calls for the return of 69 containers filled with household waste and electronic garbage.

"The company will begin preparation for shipping in the coming days. The removal will be complete by the end of June, as the waste must be safely treated to meet Canadian safety and health requirements," McKenna's department said in a statement.

The trash is expected to be back in by the end of summer.

Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, held a conference earlier Wednesday to announce that Duterte has ordered officials to look for a private shipping company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory in an escalation of his increasingly adversarial stance.

"If Canada will not accept their trash, we will leave the same within its territorial waters or 12 nautical miles out to sea from the baseline of any of their country's shores," Panelo said. "The president's stance is as principled as it is uncompromising:



The as an independent sovereign nation must not be treated as trash by other foreign nations."



The Philippine recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada last week over Ottawa's failure to comply with a May 15 deadline to take back the garbage.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada has been working hard with Philippine officials to resolve the problem and hoped to strike a resolution quickly though he gave no time frame.

In 2017, Trudeau said legal issues preventing the return of the garbage to Canada had been resolved. "This is a situation that is unacceptable and has gone on too long," Trudeau said Wednesday.

Canada is also looking at ways to hold the responsible parties to account.

At least 103 containers of household trash, including plastic bottles and bags, newspapers and diapers, were shipped in batches from Canada to the from 2013 to 2014. Thirty-four were already dealt with by Filipino authorities. Most of the other 69 containers are in two ports in Manila and northern Subic Freeport, sparking protests from environmental activists.

