BJP leads in 23 seats, leaving ruling Cong-JDS alliance way

BJP in is racing ahead of the ruling Congres-JDS coalition by leading in 23 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to the trends.

is ahead in three seats and JD(S) in one, with trends available so far indicating that the alliance between the two parties may not have worked.

An is leading in Mandya.

Former and JD(S) patriarch H D DeveGowda is trailing in Tumkur against BJP's G S Basavaraj by amargin of 5,026 votes.

Veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who has remained unassailable electorally in his several decades-long political career, is also trailing in Gulbarga against former party colleague- Umesh Jadhav of the BJP by 10,299 votes.

Deve Gowda's grandson and H D Kumaraswamy's son is trailing against independent candidate- Sumalatha Ambareesh, supported by the BJP, by 1,084 votes in the bitterly fought Mandya constituency.

Gowdas other grandson Prajwal Revanna, son of H D Revanna, is leading in Hassan against A Manju of the BJP by a margin of 52,282 votes.

Senior leaders Veerappa Moily and K H Muniyappa are trailing against BJP candidates in Chikkaballapur and Kolar by a margin of 31,169 and 51,402 votes respectively.

Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North), and Ananthkumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) are leading over their opponents.

Other BJP candidates who had established initial leads were (Chikkaballapur), (Chikkodi), Tejavi Surya (Bangalore South), (Bidar), A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Dakshina Kannada), G M Siddeshwar (Davangere) and (Mysore).

Also leading BJP candidates are Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad, C S Udasi from Haveri, Muniswamy from Kolar, Karadi Snaganna from Koppal, B Y Raghavendra from Shimoga, Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda from Bagalkot, Suresh Angadi from Belgaum and Devendrappa from Bellary.

Among Congress candidates leading are Rizwan Arshadfrom Bangalore Central, D K Suresh from Bangalore Rural and Dhruvanarayan from Chamarajanagar.

As the favourable trends came out, BJP cadres burst into jubilation chanting of 'BJP Dil Se, Modi Fir Se' and 'Matthomme Modi' (Modi again) in front of the party headquarters here.

The party workers swarmed Jagannath Bhavan, waving party flags, posters, placards and filling the air with pro-BJP slogans.

They burst crackers too as the trends showed the party heading towards a big victory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)