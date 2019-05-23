Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for acid reflux drug

has received final approval from the US health regulator to market delayed-release capsules, used to treat acid reflux.

The approval has been granted in the strengths of 25 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

said the drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

The company said belongs to the group of medicines termed as

reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach.

It is used to treat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, to reduce the risk of in some people taking medicines, to treat patients with (Helicobacter pylori) along with certain and long-term treatment of conditions where stomach makes too much acid.

The group has more than 266 approvals and so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading up 0.76 per cent at Rs 253 apiece on BSE.

