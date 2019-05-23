Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for acid reflux drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules
Jubilant Cadista recalls 12,960 bottles of erosive esophagitis tablets
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic Lansoprazole tablets
Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets in US market
Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic anti-epileptic tablets
-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules, used to treat acid reflux.
The approval has been granted in the strengths of 25 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.
Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.
The company said Esomeprazole belongs to the group of medicines termed as proton pump inhibitors.
Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach.
It is used to treat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, to reduce the risk of stomach ulcers in some people taking pain medicines, to treat patients with stomach infection (Helicobacter pylori) along with certain antibiotics and long-term treatment of conditions where stomach makes too much acid.
The group has more than 266 approvals and so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading up 0.76 per cent at Rs 253 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU