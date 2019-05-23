BJP makes inroads in West Bengal: AITC leading in 24 seats, BJP in 17

-
The ruling All India Trinamool Congress and BJP is engaged in a close fight in West Bengal with the TMC leading in 24 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP is ahead in 17 seats, as per initial trends of the Election Commission.
The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in one constituency, while the Left is yet to to take a lead in any of the 42 constituencies.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol seat by 46,244 votes against Moon Moon Sen of AITC.
Union Minister and BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia is leading by 10,546 votes against Mamtaz Sanghamita of AITC in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is leading in 5,726 votes against Manas Ranjan Bhunia of AITC in Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.
Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 32,585 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.
In Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Raju Bista is leading by 9,107 votes against Amar Singh Rai of AITC.
In Kolkata North constituency, two-time AITC MP from the seat Sudip Bandopadhyay is leading by 8,010 votes against Rahul Sinha of the BJP.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing by 14,333 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the AITC in Jangipur constituency.
Abhijit Mukherjee had won the seat by a narrow margin of 8,161 votes in the 2014 general elections.
In Ghatal Lok Sabha seat AITC candidate Dipak Adhikari
(Dev) is leading by 7,173 votes against Bharati Ghosh of BJP.
Sougata Roy of AITC is leading by 11,616 votes against Samik Bhattacharya of BJP in Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.
In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 44,627 votes against BJP's Chandra Bose, grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 7,402 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the AITC.
West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is trailing by 8,360 votes to Subhas Sarkar of BJP in Bankura.
In Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, AITC candidate Dinesh Trivedi is leading by 1,532 votes against Arjun Singh of BJP.
Mahua Moitra of the AITC is leading by 22,193 votes against Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP in Krishnagar constituency.
In Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, AITC candidate Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is leading by 14,706 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.
In Alipurduar seat in North Bengal, John Barla of BJP is leading by 24,448 votes against Dasrath Tirkey of AITC.
In Arambagh seat, Aparupa Poddar of AITC is ahead of her rival Tapan Kumar Ray of BJP by a margin of 15,110 votes.
