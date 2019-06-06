BJP lighting 'naked pyres of terror' in Bengal, claims Mamata

Minister and TMC supremo visited the house of a slain party here on Thursday and lambasted the BJP, claiming that it was lighting "naked pyres of terror" in the state.

Banerjee accused the BJP of killing the (TMC) worker, Nirmal Kundu, a charge denied by the saffron party.

"The BJP is lighting naked pyres of terror at places where we have won (in the election). They are also trying to demean the Bengali culture," she said.

The saffron party was yet to win the Assembly election in the state and it got only 18 of the 42 seats, that too, by resorting to malpractices, the TMC said.

Banerjee has been alleging tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the

"Why the party (BJP) is carrying out atrocities like killing people? What kind of is this?," she asked, while talking to reporters outside Kundu's residence.

Bengal is not a place for violence and terror, the minister said, adding, "It is a place for peace and tranquility."



Kundu was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday evening at Nimta, on the northern outskirts of the city. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

BJP chief said his party was not involved in the killing of Kundu.

"It was the result of infighting in the TMC," he claimed.

Banerjee said the case was handed over to the CID.

The said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party, including the TMC, adding that her party had been taking out peace marches since the poll results were declared on May 23.

Incidents of violence are being reported from various parts of since the poll results were announced, with the TMC and the BJP blaming each other for the clashes.

The saffron party won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in the recently-concluded general election, only four less than the TMC's 22.

Buoyed by the stupendous performance, BJP leaders are now claiming that their next target is to overthrow the TMC from power in the 2021 Bengal polls.

