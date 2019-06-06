One labourer killed, two injured in crane mishap

A labourer was killed and two others were injured when the trolley attached to a got snapped and fell on them here Thursday, police said.

The mishap took place when the was being used to dig a well at Maldhon-Shivar village in taluka of this North district, they said.

Given scarcity of water in the district, farmers are digging wells at several places.

One such well was being dug at Maldhon-Shivar by a group of labourers.

While the digging work was on, the trolley attached to the got suddenly snapped and fell on labourers working 75 feet deep in the pit, injuring three of them, the police said.

One of them, (36) died on way to hospital, while two others -- Macchindra Sumbhe (38) and Vithal Dube (36) - were admitted to hospitals in and Nashik, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)