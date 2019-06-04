BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar new Speaker of Goa Assembly

BJP MLA was Tuesday elected as of the Legislative Assembly in a special session of the House.

He defeated his rival

The post of was lying vacant since Pramod Sawant resigned to take over as in the wake of the death of his predecessor Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

The special session has been called by Governor to elect the new

Patnekar, who was a candidate of the NDA, polled 22 votes while Rane only 16 votes in the 40-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)