Fergie not requesting spousal support from Josh Duhamel

is not seeking any spousal support from former husband amid their proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the recording artiste does not want either side to pay spousal support to the other.

also wants each side to pay their own legal fees. She lists the date of separation as April 1, 2017.

She has requested for the joint legal and physical custody of their son, five-year-old Axl Jack

When the split is finalised, has also asked the court to restore her name,

Earlier this week, the former filed for from almost two years after their separation.

They announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)