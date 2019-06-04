Fergie not requesting spousal support from Josh Duhamel

-
Singer Fergie is not seeking any spousal support from former husband actor Josh Duhamel amid their divorce proceedings.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the recording artiste does not want either side to pay spousal support to the other.
Fergie also wants each side to pay their own legal fees. She lists the date of separation as April 1, 2017.
She has requested for the joint legal and physical custody of their son, five-year-old Axl Jack Duhamel.
When the split is finalised, Fergie has also asked the court to restore her name, Stacy Ann Ferguson.
Earlier this week, the former Black Eyed Peas singer filed for divorce from Duhamel almost two years after their separation.
They announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.
