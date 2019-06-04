Kerala govt confirms Nipah virus, 86 under observation

A 23-year-old college student here has been confirmed to be infected with the Nipah while 86 others are under medical observation, K K Shailaja Tuesday said.

The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.

The result came this morning, she added.

Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes-- and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases--had indicated Nipah.

Shailaja said the condition of the student, who is being treated at a private hospital here, is stable and he was not put under any support system like ventilator.

"Good care is being given to the patient. The patient sometimes become restless due to ..We expect a good result," she said.

The further said a list of 86 people who have interacted with the student has been prepared and they were under medical observation.

Out of the 86, two are suffering from and one has been shifted to the isolation ward set up at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital here, she added.

Two nurses, who had initially attended to the patient, complained of and and they are also under observation of the health department.

The urged people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the

"We have confidence that we can face it. We have faced it in Kozhikode last year and contained it," she said trying to instil confidence among people.

Appealing to not to spread panic among the public, she said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in such acts.

has given an assurance that an anti-NiV drug developed in would be provided to the state to deal with the disease, she noted.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural host of the Nipah

Nipah can be transmitted to humans from animals (such as bats or pigs), or contaminated and can also be transmitted directly from human-to-human.

Medical experts from Kozhikode have already reached Kochi and there were enough medicines and medical equipment to deal with the situation, she said.

A control room has been opened in district headquarters.

Health authorities in Thrissur had said the student, who was suffering from fever, had sought medical assistance at two private hospitals in that city when he had come to Kochi for a training programme recently as part of his course.

The infected student from district is studying in Thodupuzha in district.

Officials said the family and neighbours of the young man were also under observation.

On May 19, 2018, (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode in district



As per state government figures, the Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring in May last year



According to the WHO, Nipah virus is a newly emerging that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans.

It takes its name from Sungai Nipah, a village in where it was first identified.

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, (mild, severe), and Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, myalgia, and

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute

Some people can also experience and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. and occur in severe cases, progressing to within 24 to 48 hours.

