BJP MLA's remarks against Mayawati show party's 'anti-women mentality': Cong

The on Sunday said the remarks by a BJP MLA in calling "worse than a transgender" were "absolutely condemnable" and exposed the saffron party's "anti-women mentality".

Mughalsarai BJP MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

"Former sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person," Singh alleged.

Reacting to the remarks, said the words used by the BJP MLA were "absolutely condemnable" and shameful.

"I believe she owes the women of the nation an apology besides apologising to Mayawati Ji. What I find absolutely unfortunate as a woman is that a woman speaks such derogatory words about another woman," she said.

The has time and time again exposed its "anti-women mentality" right from who has used language which is "sexist and misogynist" inside Parliament and outside, and refused to apologise for it, she alleged.

"Whether it is for Sonia Gandhi, whether it is for our women leaders...We have had many of their chief ministers come forward with their own anti- women mindset and statements which are derogatory in nature," Chaturvedi said.

It clarifies and also shows that the BJP continues to endorse their anti-women agenda and anti-women mindset, she said.

If the BJP can't take action against Singh it will clearly prove that such remarks are not just endorsed, but encouraged, the Congress said.

The also reacted sharply to the remarks, with senior party saying: "We condemn the obnoxious language used against Behen Mayawati Ji.

