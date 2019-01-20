BJP MLA says Mayawati 'worse than a transgender', draws sharp reaction

An MLA from the ruling BJP in Sunday came under strident criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers in a guest house in 1995.

The said it would formally issue a notice to Singh seeking an explanation from her.

"Former sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person," Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, and told a presser in on Sunday that such personal comments should not be made.

(BSP) S C Misra said on BJP leaders have "lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up" which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party's boat.

Misra termed "mentally ill".

The language used by against our shows the level of the BJP... their Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital in or They (BJP) have lost their mental balance due to the fear of losing the election in UP, Misra said.

also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory remarks against Mayawati. "The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women," he tweeted.

The Congress, cold-shouldered by Mayawati and Yadav for in UP, described the lawmaker's comments as "disturbing".

"One may have differences on issues and ideas but it disturbing: That this lady represents the ruling party in UP-BJP (not surprising). To hear a lady speak in such a derogatory way about another lady... To see people in the audience cheering such words," tweeted.

This is not the first time that a BJP has made objectionable remarks against Mayawati. In 2016, senior was expelled for using "filthy language" against the His wife Swati Singh, who defended him at that time, is now a in theYogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)