Former minister, four others join BJP in Jammu

Former and four others joined the BJP here on Sunday and pledged to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, a party said.

Gupta parted ways with the BJP after being denied ticket in 2014 assembly elections in He contested as an independent from Udhampur seat and won.

Former Reasi MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, Ashwani Churongoo, former of Youth and -- student wing of the BJP -- activist also joined the party, the said.

All five joined the BJP in the presence of national Ram Madhav, state Ravinder Raina, and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here, he said.

Gupta (56) was the in the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-led PDP-BJP coalition government in However, he was dropped from the council of ministers when Mehbooba Mufti took over as the in 2016 following Sayeed's death.

Welcoming the party's new members, Madhav said, "We have to work to the extent that there will be nobody left to open offices of which looted the nation and innocent masses for decades together."



Terming the joining of Gupta and Sharma "ghar wapsi", he said it would add to the core strength of the organisation.

The leaders, after joining the party, said they will work to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

