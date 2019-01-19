BJP ready for assembly and parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Singh said Saturday his was ready for assembly and parliamentary polls in

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here in the hilly district, he said, "It is not in my control to say when the elections will take place or whether parliamentary and assembly elections in the state will be held together."



"The is an independent constitutional body and will take a decision on the schedule of the elections in the state on its own after a review... The BJP is ready for the elections, even if it is held today," he said.

is currently under President's rule.

Accusing the previous governments of neglecting the hilly districts of the state, the Union of State in the said, "Development of hilly and far-flung areas, including the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, is the priority of the central government."



has given clear-cut directions for accelerating the pace of development in the mountainous areas to bring them at par with the plains, he said.

He said a major bridge over the is coming up in The project has been sanctioned and the work will start anytime soon.

He directed the of to submit a proposal for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gool.

Earlier, the minister lauded the for organising a two-day multi-speciality medical camp under Operation Sadbhavna in the area.

The camp, organised by the Medical Corps in association with the district administration at the Government Higher Secondary School, Gool, drew a large number of patients.

Singh interacted with some patients and reviewed the facilities in the camp in the presence of of Medical Corps Lt. Gen and other senior Army and civil officials.

