Kashmiri Pandits stage protest outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu

A group of Pandits staged a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here Saturday to mark the 29th and demanded a blueprint for their return to Valley and rehabilitation.

The protest was organised by the All State Pandit Conference (ASKPC) and was attended by a members of other socio-political organisations of the community.

They submitted a memorandum to enlisting their various demands, said.

He alleged that the community had been deceived with "false and hollow promises" of return and rehabilitation by successive governments.

He demanded that the government immediately come out with a blueprint for the return of the community to with honour and safety.

"Pending this, the community should be declared as internally displaced," he said.

All India Pandit Conference H N Jattu reiterated the demand for an immediate blueprint for their return.

On this day in 1990 hundreds of thousands of protesters, along with armed militants, occupied streets of shouting slogans against the minority community which eventually led to their exodus from the valley.

leader asked for a probe into the events of 1990 by a and punishment against the culprits.

Former bureaucrat was of the opinion that the community should be brought under the purview of the recently-announced 10 per cent reservation in employment and educational institutions for economically backward category, as they have been deprived of their homes, agricultural land and lifelong earnings and properties.

R L Pandita demanded the passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill to protect the religious heritage of the community.

