Afghan among three arrested for allegedly plotting killings in South India

Three men, including an Afghan national, with suspected links to the underworld were arrested for allegedly planning to kill prominent leaders in South India, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as Wali (45), a resident of Afghanistan, Sheikh Riyajuddin alias Raja alias Aalami (32), a resident of Madangir, and CM alias (41), a resident of Kerala, they added.

On January 9, police received information that some India-based operatives of underworld, on the instructions of their handlers based abroad, are planning to kill some important persons in South India, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, of Police (Special Cell), said.

Later on January 11, two persons Wali and Riyazudin Sheikh were arrested from One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from each accused, KushwahA said.

From their instance, one CM alias was arrested from Kasaragod, with the assistance of local police, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that and Saifi were known to each other as they were having business in Muhthasim had planned to eliminate important persons in and for this purpose, he roped in Saifi, who in turn, roped in Riyajuddin and thereafter, procured weapons for the task, the DCP said.

Two pistols, six live cartridges and were recovered from their possessions, police said.

