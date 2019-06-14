BJP's district level functionary arrested over facebook

The IT and social media cell convenor of BJP's Morigaon district unit in Assam, Nitu Kumar Bora, was arrested for posting objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on social media.
Morigaon Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said Bora posted in his Facebook account that Sonowal and his home department were mute spectator when members of a particular community indulged in activities against hindu women.
The accused allegedly stated that the home department should be handed over to Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"We arrested him yesterday for his communally provocative and objectionable post against the Chief Minister.
He was later released on bail," Deka said.
Bora's Facebook timeline gives his introduction as "Convenor, Information Technology & Social Media Department, BJP Morigaon District at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".
When contacted, BJP Assam unit spokesperson Aparajita Bhuyan informed that party has already initiated steps against Bora.
"A report has been sought from the district committee.
Accordingly, if he is found guilty, we will definitely take action against Bora," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU