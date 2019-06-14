HRD minister congratulates JEE-Advanced toppers

HRD 'Nishank' congratulated JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers Friday and said encouraged those students who could not qualify not to lose heart.

The spoke to the JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers over the phone and appreciated their feat.

"Heartiest congratulations to all those students who qualified for the JEE(Advanced) 2019 organised by IIT-Roorkee. I am sure you will play a pivotal role in the making of new Students who could not qualify in the entrance test should not be disappointed because there will be many opportunities to prove your mettle," Nishank tweeted.

The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Friday, with Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of emerging as the topper.

Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both the papers one and two of the examination, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

