Demographic changes in Kerala, WB, Assam : Himanta

Senior BJP leader and Minister Tuesday said that there has been demographic changes in Kerala, and which has fuelled growth of fundamentalist forces in these states.

"The future is dark" unless the people in these three states are aware of the situation, he told newsmen on the sidelines of a programme here.

"The way demographic changes are happening in Kerala, and Assam, it has helped rise fundamental elements in these three states. It is not a hidden fact," he said.

His comment comes two days after had said the way demography is changing in Assam, the people of the state will be in big danger without the Citizenship Bill.

"We will not allow to become a second That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that," he added.

He expressed concern over frequent arrest of Rohingya Muslims in the last few weeks and said that police has been instructed to be on the alert.

"We also request the people that if they see any unknown person, they should inform the police immediately. One fundamentalist group is giving shelter to these Rohingya refugees," Sarma said without elaborating.

