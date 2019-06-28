Odisha economic growth rises to 8.4pc in FY19

Odisha improved its economic growth in 2018-19 to 8.4 per cent from 7.4 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey report tabled in the assembly on Friday.

The average annual growth rate over a five-year period has been higher than states such as Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Jharkhand, it said.

The services sector has been the largest contributor with 41.6 per cent share in the GSDP (gross state domestic product), followed by the industries sector with 39.5 per cent.

The mining sector has been another major driver in the state's economy with 10.8 per cent contribution to the GSDP, whereas the manufacturing sector accounted for 18.5 per cent.

Odisha has the largest share in total mineral production in the country, and is also the biggest aluminium and stainless steel producer, the report said.

Agricultural production continues to be subject to the vagaries of nature, it said, adding, the deficit rainfall and severe pest attack in 2017-18 led to a decline in food grain production in the state.

Odisha's rank on per-capita income improved from 25th in 1996-97 to 16th in 2016-17, while inflation in 2018-19 was at 2.9 per cent, which is lower than the all India average, the report said.

Claiming "visible growth" in areas like health and gender security, it stated that the child and infant mortality in the state reduced by 41 percentage point between 1998-99 and 2015-16.

Odisha has been classified as a 'performer' state, based on its aggregate performance on 13 out of the 17 SDGs (sustanable development goals), as per a NITI Aayog report.

The Economic Survey report also said the state has very low rail connectivity, especially in the Kalahandi, Bolangir and Koraput (KBK) region.

The density of rail route in Odisha is only 16 km as against the national average of 20 km.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)