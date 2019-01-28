BJP stages demonstrations against Cong govt's failure to implement farm loan waiver in Rajasthan

The BJP staged demonstrations in all district on Monday, flaying the newly elected government for failing to fulfil its promise of farm loan waiver.

Senior party leaders led the demonstrations and handed over representations to district administration officials.

"The promised loan waiver for farmers within 10 days of government formation but nothing has happened on the ground. The party had also promised Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths and youths too are disappointed," BJP MLA told reporters in Ajmer.

(BJP) led the demonstration in Kota.

Similar protests were held in other districts as well.

Countering the BJP's charge, said the government has already announced the loan waiver and that the BJP was staging protests fearing its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

"People gave mandate to and the BJP is going to lose Lok Sabha elections as well. Therefore, they are anxious," the told reporters in Banswara.

He said that the government would roll out a scheme to encourage good borrowers, who pay back loan, after studying similar schemes of other states.

"Ours will be the best scheme in the country," he said.

