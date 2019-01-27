BJP to organise demonstration against Cong govt in Rajasthan on Monday

The BJP will organise a state-level demonstration on Monday against the government for allegedly not fulfilling its promise of loan waiver and giving allowance to unemployed youths.

said the had promised to waive all farm loans within 10 days of the government formation but no loan has been waived so far.

He alleged that the promise of giving allowance of Rs 3,500 per month to unemployment youths has also not been fulfilled.

"The party will be holding a state-level demonstration and protest tomorrow to raise these issues," he said.

However, told reporters in Banswara that there is no substance in BJP's allegations.

"People rejected the BJP in elections because it had got a huge mandate in the 2013 election but the former disappointed people," he claimed.

