For Cong, OROP means 'only Rahul, only Priyanka': Amit Shah

For the Congress, OROP means 'only Rahul, only Priayanka', said Monday, giving a novel expansion to the acronym for 'one rank, one pension' scheme.

The gave the sarcastic expansion to the acronym, while addressing a " Panna Pramuk Sammelan" at Hamirpur, also known as "Martyrs' Land" owing to the large population of the district and adjoining areas working in the

The BJP made the jibe days after induction of the Rahul Gandhi's sister as the general secretary for the eastern

Thanking voters for ensuring victory of BJP candidates on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2014 general elections, said, "The implemented OROP for ex-servicemen in true sense."



No one cared for soldiers for over 70 years, when the came to power, it implemented the OROP, he added.

Addressing BJP workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said, " chahta hai, majboor sarkar nahi. (The country wants a strong government not a weak and hapless one)."



The country wants a government which can give a befitting reply for killing its soldiers, he said.

"In his speeches, the president nowadays brings up the issue of poverty. I just want to ask Rahul baba what the governments did for decades to eradicate poverty. It's only the BJP government which is taking measures to eradicate it," he added.

They couldn't provide even a to each household in the country, he said.

Himachal got only Rs. 44,325 crores from the 13th during the Congress government, while the gave Rs. 1,15,865 crores to this hilly state, he added.

The BJP president said like late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi too remains connected with the state.

Without naming former and his family members, said, "No one else except raja, rani and rajkumar was given importance during five-year term of the previous Congress government in the state."



On the contrary, the Himachal residents now feel that the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government is their own government, he said, adding a total of 20,062 complaints out of 25,227 have been redressed in Jan Manch programmes launched by the

BJP workers are the basis of our victory and every BJP Panna Pramukh is determined to make Modi the PM again, said Shah, coining a slogan "mera booth, sabse majboot" for the party workers.

CM Thakur, former chief ministers PK and Shanta Kumar, besides BJP and too spoke on the occasion.

