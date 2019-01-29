BJP targets Mamata Banerjee after attack on its workers in West Bengal

The today alleged that has unleashed "terror" on its workers after the "huge" rally of in the state left her "very worried".

claimed the state's ruling had targeted vehicles carrying workers after Shah's rally.

The TMC on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it. Irked TMC supporters had then retaliated and clashes broke out, they said.

Sources in the two parties said three persons were injured in the clashes that broke out following Shah's rally at Kanthi in district . No confirmation was available from the police.

"A very worried has unleashed terror on BJP workers and ordinary people. It is clear that she has lost the mandate," Patra claimed at a press conference, alleging that "Talibani forces" are at work in the state at the TMC's behest.

Attacking the chief minister, he said she recently held a joint opposition rally in the state for "saving" democracy and questioned "if this is what democracy was all about for her".

"Democracy is being murdered in I want to ask parties which attended her rally as to what is their stand on violence against BJP workers," Patra said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)