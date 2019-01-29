Hazare to launch hunger strike from Wednesday on Lokpal

activist has announced that he would launch a hunger strike from Wednesday over the "non-fulfillment" of assurances by the Centre and the government on the appointment of and passage of Act in the state respectively.

In his letter to Devendra Fadnavis, dated January 28, said he would launch the agitation in his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of

Meanwhile, the Tuesday decided to bring the office of under the jurisdiction of

Girish Mahajan, who has been acting as an between the government and the activist, urged to cancel the agitation, claiming that almost all the demands made by the activist have been fulfilled.

Hazare, however, said he would not call off the agitation till the Act becomes a reality.

Apart from the appointment of at the national level and Lokayukta in states, Hazare has been demanding implementation of the recommendations and some electoral reforms.

"It has been five years since the Act was passed. Yet the has not appointed Lokpal...Lokayukta Act has not been passed in Maharashtra for four years," Hazare observed in his letter dated January 28.

The activist said the had mediated when he had launched the agitation at Ramlila Maidan in in March last year.

Hazare said he had withdrawn that agitation after the central government had assured in writing that it would fulfil the demands.

"Nine months have passed, yet the demands have not been fulfilled. Hence, I will be on hunger strike in my village Ralegan Siddhi on January 30," Hazare said in the letter.

Mahajan urged Hazare not go ahead with the agitation saying almost all the demands he had raised were fulfilled.

"His first demand was implementing Swaminathan Commission recommendations, that farmers should get 1.5 times MSP. I think that demand has been fulfilled," told reporters here.

Speaking in Ahmednagar, Hazare welcomed the government's decision to set rolling the process to appoint Lokayukta.

"I thank them on behalf the people for taking the decision to appointment of Lokayukta through Constitutional process. But that does not mean I will not stage hunger strike tomorrow. The agitation will go on until the act is in place," Hazare added.

In Delhi, an eight-member formed to select members of anti- ombudsman Lokpal Tuesday held its first meeting, nearly four months after it was set up by the

The committee, headed by former Ranjana Prakash Desai, is understood to have discussed modalities related to the appointments of the chief and members of Lokpal.

