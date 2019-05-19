JUST IN
BJP will win all four LS seats in Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday claimed the BJP would will all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He thanked the voters for peaceful and enthusiastic polling in "record" numbers.

Thakur, in a statement issued here, said the BJP would win Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra LS seats with a record margin, repeating its performance from last time.

He said the voters in the state are supportive of the policies and works of the BJP governments at the centre and state.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 19:21 IST

