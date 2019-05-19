Construction of pillars for 66-km Metro rail over: Official

: The construction of all the pillars for the 66-km Metro rail here has been completed, Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said Sunday.

The construction for the phase-I of the project began in April 2012, HMRL managing said in a press release here.

Except the 6-km stretch in the old city, all the pillars have been built thereby setting a new world record for the construction by a single company this manner, Reddy claimed.

The pace of construction was also significant as on an an average one pillar was constructed per day, he said.

Depending upon the technical requirement and locational constraints, different shapes have been adopted for the pillars.

Totally, there are 2,599 pillars, he said.

had in November 2017 inaugurated the 30-km stretch between and out of the 72-km-long elevated Metro rail project.

On March 20, the 10-km stretch between Ameerpet and Hi- was inaugurated, covering 56 km out of the 72-km project.

After completion and stabilisation, the metro rail is expected to carry 15 lakh passengers per day.

The L&T is implementing the project across three corridors.

